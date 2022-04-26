Last year's UNDER dance event

Headlining at UNDER – a phenomenally successful outdoor dance event that rivals any UK production of its size – on Saturday is Solardo , one of the most iconic and renowned duos in dance music today.

Since James & Mark last headlined Mixology six years ago , Solardo have gone on to amass over 200 releases and counting including remixes for the likes of Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber, Black Coffee, David Guetta, The Streets and Diplo as well as multiple 'Hottest Record In The World' awards courtesy of BBC Radio 1 and Beatport #1s.

Joining Solardo on the line-up under the Nene Parkway Bridge is Dylan May and Mixology Resident Dan Clare AKA Maur. The duo continue to earn rave reviews with recognition from BBC Radio 1 as one of the 'Future Stars' of 2022 and recently showcased their first mini-mix 'Genesis' on Danny Howard's show in January. Expect big synths and euphoric breakdowns from the duo!

There will also be plenty of support from the likes of Volaris, an exciting enigmatic duo, making their debut at the event which gets under way at 12noon and will run through to after 10pm.

St Ives’ and Stamford’s biggest brands will be there too, with Gary Willis & Ed Sidwick from Casa Vida and Dan Wallace & Jason Veitch from Source respectively.

Toby Graham and Louis Jones have been catching everyone's attention at Mixology events recently and they’ll be making their first appearance at UNDER! Rounding off the line-up, Mixology ever-present resident DJs Tom Skinner & James Chan will be warming things up as they’ve done best for the past decade!

And what a decade it has been for Mixology – an electronic music promotion which is one of the most revered in the East of England, attracting world class DJs to headline every month in Peterborough.

UNDER headliners Solardo

Previous headline artists include the Brit Awards nominated duo Bicep, Patrick Topping, Matthias Tanzmann, Tensnake, Franky Wah, as well as BBC Radio One DJs B.Traits and Danny Howard.

A spokesperson said: “During the past 10 years we have curated in excess of 100 events that have been regularly featured in local and national press including the spectacular 1,200 attended Mixology Warehouse event at Peterborough Arena, which is still reminisced by Peterboroughians as one of the best events hosted in the city.

"We bring the world's best DJs to Peterborough, as well as priding ourselves on ensuring local DJs and producers have a platform to perform. Artists such as Maur, Alisha, C.O.Z, Micah Baxter, ADR and Roobinz have all played their first gigs at Mixology and have since gone on to be recognised nationally and internationally.

“In our 10th year we aim to curate arguably the best Mixology events since our inception. We hope you'll join us for UNDER on Saturday and what is set to be another sensational event in the heart of Peterborough! If you were at the inaugural UNDER event, you will know what an incredible atmosphere it was. Expect more of the same on Saturday.”