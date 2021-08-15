In pictures: Hundreds enjoy ‘Mixology’ music event under Peterborough parkway bridge

The event took place yesterday (Saturday, August 14) with music and DJs entertaining a big crowd in a fenced off area next to the River Nene.

The event featured local and world-renowned DJs and was headlined by DJ Skream and took place between noon and 10pm to avoid late night noise disturbance.

Organisers Mixology have been putting on music and dance events since 2012, which have grown to be highly-respected in the region, attracting world class DJs.

The event was granted a licence by the city council and organisers met with local councillors to reassure them of safety precautions and noise controls before the event.

1. Mixology music event under the Nene Parkway bridge at Orton Mere. Pictures: David Lowndes Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Mixology music event under the Nene Parkway bridge at Orton Mere. Pictures: David Lowndes Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Mixology music event under the Nene Parkway bridge at Orton Mere. Pictures: David Lowndes Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Mixology music event under the Nene Parkway bridge at Orton Mere. Pictures: David Lowndes Photo: Midlands Buy photo