Strictly Ballroom The Musical comes to Peterborough this week

DICK WHITTINGTONKey Theatre, November 25 - January 8With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can our hero stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?

THE BEGINNING

Peterborough Cathedral, until Saturday

See a colourful light projection outside the Cathedral, accompanied by music composed by David Harper, then enter the medieval building to experience an immersive light and sound installation inspired by the fragility and beauty of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL

New Theatre, November 28-Dec 3

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning worldwide film phenomenon, and starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and BBC’s Eastenders’ Maisie Smith.Directed and co-choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, it follows arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings (Kevin Clifton). When his radical and daring dance style sees him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran (Maisie Smith).

NEARLY ELTONThe Cresset, November 25

Experience the ultimate Elton John Tribute Concert at this stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time. Starring Lee Brady as Elton and an outstanding live band,

FESTIVE FUN

Ice Rink, Cathedral Square, from November 26

The giant ice rink will be a spectacular new centrepiece for Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations.Measuring 20x20m the rink, which can accommodate 120 skaters, will be surrounded by festive stalls

FESTIVE FUN

QUEENSGATE, November 26

Meet the trio of roller-baubles who will be showing off their roller-skating skills as they whizz throughout the mall between 11am and 3pm. And make decorations at the DIY Bauble Workshop from 11am to 3pm – located in North Square all for free.

FESTIVE FUN

Ice Rink and Christmas MarketFerry Meadows from November 25

Get in the mood with an eco-friendly ice rink, Christmas market, fun fair and free Christmas craft activities for children, with twinkling lights and festive garlands creating a festive atmosphere. Here all you need to know https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/christmas-at-ferry-meadows-times-dates-and-whats-on-as-eco-friendly-ice-rink-opens-in-peterborough-3929094

BURGHLEY CHRISTMAS FAIRBurghley House, until November 27

Seasonal shoppers will be able to browse 130 stalls around the grounds, which will feature traditional chalets and heated marquees, along with an avenue of pagodas bedecked in Christmas decorations and lights.Offering everything from luxury gifts to artisan food and drink, adding to the festive atmosphere will be a Victorian carousel as well as traditional music from carol singers. Open 9.30am to 4.30pm (5.30pm to 9pm for late-night shopping on Friday).

JIMMY CARR: Terribly Funny 2.0The Cresset, November 27Star of the UK’s most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021, Jimmy is back on the road with new material for 2022 and 2023.