Christmas at Ferry Meadows

The Christmas experience at Ferry Meadows comes to life this week with fun and activities for all the family.

There is an eco-friendly ice rink, a mini Christmas market, vintage fun fair and free Christmas craft activities for children, with twinkling lights and festive garlands creating a wonderfully festive atmosphere from November 25 until January 2.

The experience is open from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm at weekends.

During the school Christmas holidays it will throw open it’s doors daily – with all profits raised going straight back to maintaining the park for everyone to enjoy.

ICE RINK

The synthetic surface is scientifically engineered to allow skaters to glide just as smoothly as on real ice, while having minimal impact on the environment. Suitable for ages 4 and over, prices start from just £6 per skating session and include a certificate for each child as a memento of their time on the ice.

Free car parking is included with skating sessions.

MINI CHRISTMAS MARKET

In the traditional wooden cabins and stalls, you'll find an exciting variety of food, drink and gifts from local vendors.

VINTAGE FUN FAIR

A vintage fun fair will provide even more entertainment, with rides including a Helter Skelter, Chair ‘O’ Planes and Swing Boats.

Even try your luck at the traditional Tin Can Alley and games stall to see what you can win.

Rides on the festive-themed miniature railway will be available at weekends and during the school holidays.

FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN

Join a member of the Nene Park team in the Christmas Craft Cabin and create something festive to take away.

Rudolph baubles - November 25 – December 1;

Lolly stick Christmas tree – December 2-8;

Christmas card making - December 9-15;

Reindeer food - December 16-22;

Pom pom snowman – December 23-29;

New Year firework art – December 30 – January 2;

You can also write your letters to Father Christmas in the Craft Cabin and pop them in our post box to send directly to the North Pole. When you're finished, head over to the Visitor Centre, Gift & Farm Shop to write your Christmas wish and hang it on the magical wishing tree.

The Christmas Holiday Trail will be available daily throughout the school holidays. Purchase a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, complete the sheet as you walk around Ferry Meadows and collect a prize to grow at home.

FUNDRAISING CHRSTMAS STARS

The fundraising Christmas stars are a chance for you to help decorate the park, while also supporting Nene Park Trust in continuing to provide greenspace for you to enjoy.

Purchase a wooden star from the Visitor Centre, Gift & Farm Shop for a suggested donation of £2 per star. Take it home to decorate and return it o be hung on display in the park. There will also be running star decorating craft activities in the park on December 19, 20 and 21.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT WORKSHOPS