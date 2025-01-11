10 shows to look out for in Peterborough in 2025
Ben Elton kicks things off at The Cresset on January 24 - and Strictly winner Chris McCausland brings more laughs on March 8.
Drama comes from The Haunting of Blaine Manor at the Key (February 13-15) while supernatural thriller 2.22 A Ghost Story is at the New from November 24-29.
In March New Theatre has both the epic Bat Out Of Hell (18-22) and the legendary Blood Brothers (25-29), while in April you can see the award-winning Kim’s Convenience at the Key (22-26).
Dance fans will love Tap Factory at the New on February 28, while there is a treat for music lovers when Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra take the stage on July 16. And punk legend John Lydon will be chatting about his life and career at the New on October 26