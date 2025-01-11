10 shows to look out for in Peterborough in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blockbuster musicals, top comedy and frighteningly good theatre hit Peterborough theatres this year.

Ben Elton kicks things off at The Cresset on January 24 - and Strictly winner Chris McCausland brings more laughs on March 8.

Drama comes from The Haunting of Blaine Manor at the Key (February 13-15) while supernatural thriller 2.22 A Ghost Story is at the New from November 24-29.

In March New Theatre has both the epic Bat Out Of Hell (18-22) and the legendary Blood Brothers (25-29), while in April you can see the award-winning Kim’s Convenience at the Key (22-26).

Some of the highlights of shows coming to Peterborough in 2025

Dance fans will love Tap Factory at the New on February 28, while there is a treat for music lovers when Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra take the stage on July 16. And punk legend John Lydon will be chatting about his life and career at the New on October 26

BEN ELTON: Authentic Stupidity The Cresset, January 24 The undisputed godfather of modern stand-up is going back on the road with his new show – Authentic Stupidity.

THE HAUNTING OF BLAINE MANOR Key Theatre, February 13-15 England, 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England.