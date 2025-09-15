We’ve Got You – Peterborough bus operator reveals key reliability figures for Catch the Bus Month

Reliable road ahead

Peterborough’s biggest bus operator, Stagecoach East, has revealed its latest reliability figures, showing that it operated over 99% of the miles it was scheduled to operate over the past year.

Stagecoach routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, and where it cannot run them because of factors such as congestion, diversions, or driver illness. It has found that, over the past 12 months, it ran 99.1% of the miles it was timetabled to run.

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “These figures are a huge credit to every one of our colleagues, who put in a huge effort, day in day out, to make sure that we offer a reliable service.

“We know that people rely on our services for important life events, like getting to work and attending hospital appointments, so it is crucial that we get it right. I am very proud to say that the fact is that the figures prove you can rely on us time and time again.

“In a busy and crowded region, like ours, there will always be issues around congestion and road use, so it is particularly important that we do our bit to provide a reliable service.”

The figures have been released during Catch the Bus Month, where the campaign group, Bus Users UK, has highlighted the financial impact that buses have on local communities. It found that bus operators directly employ 105,000 people and support employment of a further 53,000 in the sector’s supply chain – which provides a £11 bn boost to the British economy.

Also, at a time when ever more local people are concerned about their environmental impact, it was found that, if everyone switched just one car journey a month to bus, there would be a billion fewer car journeys and a saving of 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. A fully loaded double-decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.

In fact, a brand new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers.

