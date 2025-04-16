Travel market set for Easter take-off with significant upturn in the percentage of Brits planning overseas holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter signals an early start to holiday peak season this year, with an year-on-year upturn in the percentage of people going on holiday abroad during April and May.

Together with a higher percentage of people going on holiday in September and October, the new data from AllClear Travel Insurance suggests there will be a longer than usual peak season for 2025.

Overall, the percentage of UK adults planning an overseas holiday this year (85%) is up from 2024 (75%) – with a major increase in the percentage of older travellers heading abroad.

AllClear’s annual tracking poll asked a national representative sample of 2,008 adults if they were planning an overseas holiday this year and, if so, which months they were planning to be away. The results give an early indication of consumer appetite to travel and the peak periods for the year ahead.

Garry Nelson

Despite a slowing economy and geo-political tensions in the early months of 2025, holiday-maker confidence is strong for 2025, and the upturn will kick in with the arrival of Easter.

The extension of this year’s peak season is largely down to the travel plans of older travellers. The new AllClear data reveals a significant increase in the percentage of over 55s that plan a holiday abroad in 2025 – 77%, rising sharply from 64% this time last year. These holiday makers are most likely to be avoiding school summer holiday months – with 18% planning a holiday for May and year-on-year increases in the percentage of over 55s planning to travel abroad in September and October (26% and 14% respectively).

When the over 55s plan to have an overseas holiday in 2025

2024 2025 Jan 4% 3% Feb 5% 3% March 8% 7% April 6% 8% May 13% 18% June 15% 19% July 8% 10% August 7% 12% September 17% 26% October 8% 14% November 4% 7% December 1 3% Not going 36% 23%

Correlating with the resurgent travel plans of the over 55s, the AllClear data also reveals a significant rise in the percentage of people with medical conditions that are planning an overseas holiday – soaring from 64% in 2024 to 89% this year. Of concern here, the research also suggests some people are taking on unnecessary risks by not having comprehensive Medical Travel Insurance that covers their medical conditions.

For those with medical conditions, price (53%) has overtaken safety (30%) as the key driver behind their holiday planning for 2025 – and, as a result of this, 29% say they will be shopping around for the cheapest travel cover they can find, aware that their medical condition(s) will probably be excluded.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance comments: “It is welcome news for the UK travel industry to see such buoyant consumer confidence for the year ahead. The upturn on 2024’s numbers suggests people will be having more holidays in 2025 and, perhaps, people will also be having longer breaks.”

“Our data also underscores how significant the over 55s are in shaping trends for the travel industry - and it is positive news that a growing number of people with medical conditions feel comfortable having a dream holiday abroad. It is a serious concern though that price continues to be a driving force for people – and to discover that almost a third will willingly cut corners on travel cover in order to get a cheaper policy. As a result, a lot of vulnerable customers are making decisions on cover that needlessly expose them to serious risks abroad. Together, we must change the insurance agenda away from price and - for people with medical conditions – to continue making the case for quality and safety first.”