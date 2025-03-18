Get on board to explore Peterborough this English Tourism Week

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:32 BST

People in Peterborough have been encouraged to get out and explore by bus, to make the most of English Tourism Week.

English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. There is so much to see in and around Peterborough, and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.

- Peterborough Museum & Art Gallerywww.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk– Bus stop: Rivergate – Bus numbers: 1, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, X4

- Whittlesey Museumwww.whittleseymuseum.co.uk- Bus stop: Whitmore Street – Bus numbers: 31, 33

David BodenDavid Boden
- Queensgate Shopping Centrewww.queensgate-shopping.co.uk- All the services into Queensgate Bus Station

- Peterborough Unitedwww.theposh.com- Bus stop: Town Bridge Corner - Bus numbers: 3, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, 60

- Peterborough Cathedralwww.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk– Bus stop: Lido – Bus numbers: 4, 61

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

