Get on board to explore Peterborough this English Tourism Week

People in Peterborough have been encouraged to get out and explore by bus, to make the most of English Tourism Week.

English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. There is so much to see in and around Peterborough, and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.

- Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery– www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk– Bus stop: Rivergate – Bus numbers: 1, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, X4

- Whittlesey Museum– www.whittleseymuseum.co.uk- Bus stop: Whitmore Street – Bus numbers: 31, 33

- Queensgate Shopping Centre– www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk- All the services into Queensgate Bus Station

- Peterborough United– www.theposh.com- Bus stop: Town Bridge Corner - Bus numbers: 3, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, 60

- Peterborough Cathedral– www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk– Bus stop: Lido – Bus numbers: 4, 61

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”