Get on board to explore Peterborough this English Tourism Week
English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. There is so much to see in and around Peterborough, and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.
- Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery– www.peterboroughmuseum.org.uk– Bus stop: Rivergate – Bus numbers: 1, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, X4
- Whittlesey Museum– www.whittleseymuseum.co.uk- Bus stop: Whitmore Street – Bus numbers: 31, 33
- Queensgate Shopping Centre– www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk- All the services into Queensgate Bus Station
- Peterborough United– www.theposh.com- Bus stop: Town Bridge Corner - Bus numbers: 3, 5, 5A, 6, 31, 33, 60
- Peterborough Cathedral– www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk– Bus stop: Lido – Bus numbers: 4, 61
David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”