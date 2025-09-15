Talented athletes rewarded with cash support

Cambridge athletes receive their GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) certificates, joined by Cherry Hinton Councillor Mark Ashton (centre, back row) and GLL Chief Executive Peter Bundey (third right).

Charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op GLL has announced 29 athletes from Cambridgeshire will benefit from the 2025 intake of its GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) – the largest independent athlete award programme in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs GSF. Now in its 17th year the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) has so far contributed over £17m worth of athlete funding and support and distributed over 30,000 awards to young and talented athletes in 70 areas of the UK where GLL operate and across 117 different sports.

At a GSF Awards Event held at The Pavilion, Wilberforce Road Sports Ground, Cambridge, on 10 September, athletes and partners gathered to hear how this year's athlete award fund of £20,100 will help support talented athletes on their sporting journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GSF supports athletes through financial bursaries, access to physical rehabilitation and mental wellbeing support and all athletes are also given access to over 250 sport and leisure facilities across the UK operated by GLL under its "BETTER" brand. These include The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely, Parkside Pools and Gym, and the Ice Arena in Cambridge.

Louis Rolfe MBE, a GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) legacy ambassador receives his GSF award from (left to right) GLL Chief Executive Peter Bundey, Cherry Hinton Councillor Mark Ashton and Clare College Fellow, Professor Bill Harris.

Over 17 years, the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) has continued to be at the forefront of developing local young athletic talent. GLL’s recent research shows that many talented athletes struggle to realise their dreams of sporting glory due to rising costs of equipment, training, physiotherapy, travel and nutrition. For them, a GSF Award can be the lifeline to staying in training and meeting their potential.

Local GSF athletes in Cambridgeshire include four ice skaters, Helen Akpunar (16), Caterina Morena Nus (11), Isla Bhatt (11), and Kristi Hull (13).

Figure skater, Helen Akpunar, said: “I have skated since I was five and competed since I was 11. I love my sport, and it plays a huge part in who I am as a person. As a competitive figure skater and ice dancer my biggest goal for the year ahead is to qualify for the British Championships in Figure Skating. Thanks to this GSF Award I’ll be able to pursue my dreams, and I’m really excited about the year ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current GSF National Ambassadors include Joe Clarke, Kimberley Woods, Tulley Kearny, Louise Fiddes, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson and amongst GSF Alumni are Tom Daley, Ellie Simmonds, Daryl Neita and Anthony Joshua.

Among the guests were GLL CEO Peter Bundey and Cherry Hinton Councillor Mark Ashton, a long-standing champion of the GLL Sport Foundation. Also in attendance was renowned neuroscientist and Clare College Fellow, Professor Bill Harris — the driving force behind the creation of the Cambridge Ice Arena. Now serving as University Liaison for the centre under CLIC (Cambridge Leisure and Ice Centre), Professor Harris’s presence was especially significant this year, reflecting the rise in ice sport participation among GSF recipients and the continued legacy of inclusive sports infrastructure in Cambridge.

Daryl Emes, GLL partnership manager for Cambridgeshire, said: “For over 17 years, the GLL Sport Foundation has been a vital lifeline for local sporting talent. With 72% of this year’s recipients receiving no other support, and 38% under the age of 21 in Cambridgeshire alone, the impact of GSF is not just measurable — it’s transformational

“It was truly inspiring to hear their stories, and we wish them every success in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Hinton Councillor, Labour’s Mark Ashton, said "Having over the years witnessed and spoken with these future champions I want to express my thanks to GLL Sport Foundation.

“These awards enable them to pursue their dreams and gives them the positive encouragement to persevere through the trials they have to endure to become the champions of the future.”

For more information visit www.gllsportfoundation.org

The GLL Sport Foundation's Patron is Sally Gunnell, OBE and partners involved in the programme include SportsAid, SportsAid Wales, Mary Peters Trust, sponsors from GLL's supply chain and local authority partners.