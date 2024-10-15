Plenty of points in Peterborough Rugby Club's junior matches and the Ladies are top of the table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 18 girls launched a new partnership with the Kesteven club, playing in a newly-formed ‘cluster’ arrangement for the first time, but couldn’t beat East Midlands League favourites Old Northamptonians.

​Gabby Clarke, Mima Mitchell, Lizzie Home, Imogen Parke and Maggie Bijster scored a try apiece in a 59-25 defeat at Fengate.

No such problems for the club’s under 14 girls. They won both matches in a three-way fixture at Loughborough which also involved Mansfield.

Having already shared results, home and away with Mansfield, this match was a decider on neutral turf, and Borough won 17-15 thanks to tries from Kaeleigh Fruen, Delilah Charity and Amelia Ma’asi, with The Lan’s conversion effectively making the difference between the teams.

Tilly Smith with the ball with Peterborough RUFC Under 18s. Hannah Haslope is in support.

Fruen then touched down twice in a 29-12 win over Loughborough. Sisters Amelia and Nano Ma’asi, and Lan, also scored tries, while there was a conversion apiece from Fruen and Lan.

The boys’ under 13s celebrated a convincing 55-10 home win over Oundle with what coach Tom Davison described as ‘an awesome team effort’.

Harvey Ahern-Sutliff led the scoring with four tries, while Reilly Eldon claimed a hat-trick and there were single scores for Finlay Hydes, Reggie Hodgson, Riley Clark and Will Ratcliffe.

**Table-topping Peterborough Ladies made it two wins in two Womens NC 1 East matches by beating Welwyn 29-12 at Fengate. The city side are at Stamford this Sunday.