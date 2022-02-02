Peterborough RUFC Under 18s back on the winning track, National Cup win for girls, new sponsor for under 14s and a hat-trick for Hadfield
Peterborough RUFC Under 18 colts got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 31-24 away victory over Brackley (January 30).
George Watts touched down twice with a try apiece for Alexander Loose, Josh Webster and Theo Briston, while Lawrence Teague converted three times and Peter Sweet picked up the man-of-the-match award.
The under 18 girls won their latest National Cup match beating Buckingham 38-27 on home turf. Alys Masters crossed twice with single tries for Alice Bennett, Claudia Dugmore, Lenni Lewis and Liberty Ashdown, who also kicked four conversions.
The club’s under 14 boys had a mixed day, unveiling their new shirts, sponsored by SRS Tool Hire and Repairs, only to be beaten 48-0 at home against Huntingdon in the Cambridgeshire Cup.
There was better news for the under 13s though as they won 50-30 against West Norfolk with a hat trick of tries for Alphin Hadfield, while Alfie Barnes and Eden Hewitt scored two each with single scores from Ethan Bristowe, Finn Niklasson and Munro Kennedy.