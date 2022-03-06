Peterborough RUFC secure back-to-back away wins as a valiant defence stood firm

Johnathan Hamilton scored a try for Borough at Towcestrians.

Borough started in what has become their normal way by conceding an early try to a fired up home side. That shock did wake the city side up and Borough promptly took control of the half and scored two very good team tries.

First veteran second row Sam Crooks forced his way over from close range and this try was followed by a great team try from 30 metres out to loose forward Johnathan Hamilton. Willis Ingleby added a penalty kick to go with two conversions to give Borough a 17-7 half time lead.

The second half was a much different game with Towcesterians using the wind to keep Boroughstrong deep in their own half. The hosts managed to score one try out wide, but they couldn’t find another breakthrough against a stubborn defece.

Sam Crooks scored a try for Borough at Towcestrians.

With Towcesterians camped for long periods on Borough’s tryline the city side dug deep to propel wave after wave of attack before celebrating a 17-12 win.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Considering the players who were unavailable for this game we did a really good job. Our defence was outstanding and the lads can be proud of their efforts. Our set piece went really well and our makeshift backline did a great job.”