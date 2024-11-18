Dewi Pearce on the charge for Borough against Northampton Old Scouts. Photo Jonathan Paice

​Top Peterborough RUFC official Shane Manning believes a lack of ‘experience and rugby intellect’ is hurting the first XV.

​Borough played well in parts during a 35-24 Midlands Regional 2 East defeat at home to second-placed Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday.

Borough did achieve a bonus point for scoring four tries, but they are now next-to-bottom after suffering seven defeats in nine matches.

“The game showed where we are as a side,” director of rugby Manning said. “Scouts have been a top four side for a few seasons and their experience really was the difference.

Stu Day scores a try for Borough against Northampton Old Scouts. Photo Jonathan Paice

"From where we began the season though to where we are now shows we are improving as we are pushing the top sides.

"But the lack of experience and rugby intellect is what hurts us, like kicking the ball straight to the opposition instead of kicking it off the pitch, or having the patience to keep the ball in hand and just play phases instead of trying to score from every play.”

Borough soon found themselves 14-0 down before Byron Van Uden claimed a try to make it 14-5 at the break.

The half-time chat from coaches Sam Crooks and Brendan Burke was to trust the system, but instructions were only followed intermittently. Scouts added a third try before the city side found some form with tries from forwards Stu Day and Dewi Pearce bringing the score back to 21-17.

But the visitors upped the tempo to streak away with two more tries before Borough captain Luke Swindells replied late in the game.

Local club rugby takes a break this weekend with Borough returning to action on November 30 at Daventry.

JUNIORS

Peterborough RUFC U18 girls were convincing 57-5 winners over Nottingham Casuals, thanks in part to four tries by Mima Mitchell.

Olivia Cepelak touched down twice with single scores for Hannah Haslope, Imogen Parke and Lucy Dangerfield, while there were six conversions for Martha Campbell.

The U16 girls' team lost to Kettering after crumbling in the second-half.

They led 19-5 at the break, thanks to tries from Mathilda Simpson, Mimi-Bow Raphael and 'Pickle' Salter, two of which were converted by Charlotte Badger, only to lose 24-19.

The U14 boys lost 24-19 at Stewart & Lloyds. Malley Ainley, Kian Herring and Alfie Tsang claimed a try apiece and George Long kicked two conversions.