Peterborough Lions try scorer Reece Kenton in action at Old Laurentians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

And so it proved as the hosts ran out 52-12 winners against a side who were missing 15 regular first-teamers and then suffered a red card in the opening five minutes.

It was claimed Owain Pearce stamped on an opponent’s head, something vehemently denied by the Borough man and by his alleged victim, but the referee was unmoved.

That effectively ended any prospect of a contest, although the 14 men stuck valiantly to their task, even after influential second row forward Robert Moulds limped out of the action with an injury.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) at Old Laurentians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

ON’s, who are coached by former Borough coach Phil Powell, led 21-0 at half-time and continued to use their extra man well. They kept piling on the points, but Borough plugged away to claim a penalty try and a lovely team try finished off by Ross Chamberlain. The city side are now seventh in the table.

Borough head coach Shane Manning was proud of his players’ efforts. He said: “I'm actually really proud of the effort the guys put in. We dominated territory and scrums. but the extra man they had took its toll.”

Troubled Peterborough Lions were beaten 34-11 at Old Laurentians with their try scored by Reece Kenton. Neither side had won a game this season and the city team are now nine points adrift at the bottom of the table, with long-serving chairman Andy Moore considering his future.

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore looks on at Old Laurentians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

It was a better day for Oundle, the highest-ranked local team. They picked up just a second win of the Midlands Division One season, coming out on top of a thrilling contest 36-33 at Lichfield to move up to ninth.