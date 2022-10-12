Peterborough Lions chairman bored and disullisioned with rugby union as poor player availability continues to cause problems

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore. Photo: Mick Sutterby

The Lions, a National League club as recently as 2019, have struggled in recent campaigns and currently sit bottom of the Regional East Midlands 2 Division with a tally of -3 points from five matches. They were deducted five points for failing to fulfil a fixture earlier this season.

And it’s player commitment, as well as other things, rather than bad results that has led to Moore ‘taking stock’ regarding his own future.

The 61 year-old said: “I’m becoming more and more disillusioned with the game as so much has changed over recent years, with player commitment being a main one.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

"Even my old sparring partners over at Fengate (home of Peterborough RUFC) have all left. It’s quite boring now and I’m currently taking stock of the whole situation.

"I’m not one to back away because of bad results, but the other hassles I could do without.”

Lions’ playing woes continued last Saturday in a home fixture against fellow strugglers Leighton Buzzard. With 6 active front row fowards unavailable Andy Moore sent out an SOS to retired ex-players for help to save the game and stalwart 51 year-old tight head prop and ex captain Chris Platt answered the call. Second row 6ft 1in head coach Josh Walker had to fill in as scrum-alf due to the unavailability of the entire half-back division for the game.