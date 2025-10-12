Oundle Rugby Club flying high after a last-gasp win at Henley Hawks

Shay Kerry

Oundle grabbed a try deep into stoppage time to win 33-28 at Henley Hawks and move up to third in National 2 East.

Oundle are playing at the highest level in the club’s history – and comfortably the highest level of any local side – so a top three spot is a tremendous achievement.

They weren’t great at lowly Henley, but giant second row forward Shay Kerry ploughed his way over the home line at the death after a passage of play that reached 20 phases. Lawrence Rayner converted the try to complete the scoring in a fourth win in six matches, although Oundle will have to play better to beat fourth-placed Dorking at Occupation Road next Saturday (October 18, 2pm kick off).

Oundle started strongly and went ahead in the sixth minute when number eight Anthony Maka stormed over and Rayner added the conversion. However some poor defending allowed Hawks to score two tries to take the lead midway through the first half. A Hawks penalty increased the lead before man of the match Maka barged over over for his second try which was again converted by Rayner to make it 15-14 to the hosts at the break. Hawks went further ahead two minutes into the second half, but Oundle fought back with a well worked try from winger Rian Hamilton Oundle again took their foot off the pedal to allow Henley to stretch the lead 29-21 heading into the final 10 minutes. But the introduction of centre Harry Winch had an immediate effect as he carved through the Hawks defence to touch down and Rayner again added the conversion.

Anthony Maka.

That led to ferocious late Oundle pressure with Kerry eventually forcing his way over the try-line to claim the decisive score.

Meanwhile Oundle seconds have smashed through the 200-point barrier in just four Counties 2 Midlands East matches. They won 50-21 at home to Northampton Casuals yesterday.