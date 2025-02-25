Hat-trick of tries for deadly Devereux, Peterborough Lion cubs were fearsome in Fens festival

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
The Peterborough Lions U13 squadThe Peterborough Lions U13 squad
The Peterborough Lions U13 squad
​Peterborough Ladies continued their domination of Women's NC 1 East with a 34-5 win at Wymondham.

​It’s now nine wins from nine games for the city side who have an 18-point lead at the top with just three matches to play.

Jasmine Devereux claimed a hat-trick of tries with Penny Woods crossing twice. Kaitlin Anders also bagged a try with Maddy Buckland kicking two conversions.

Borough are next in action at third-placed Ipswich on March 22.

Table

PRUFC 9 9 0 0 +259 45

Bedford 7 5 0 2 +177 27

Ipswich 8 5 1 2 -10 27

Welwyn 9 4 1 4 +95 24

Stamford 8 4 0 4 +59 19

Wymondham 9 2 0 7 -97 14

Bletchley 10 0 0 10 -483 -5

BOYS

Peterborough Lions Under 13s won all four of their matches at the recent Fens Rugby Union Festival in Boston.

It was a second festival success of the season for the Lion cubs who aldo dominated an event in Leicester earlier this year.

Team members Hunter Watkins, Alfie Pidd, Josh Weston, and Riley Wells have been called up to the Huntingdon and Peterborough County squad.

Peterborough Lions maintain an open-door policy and welcome new talent to join their ranks. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend a taster session.

Further information is available from the club website at https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/peterboroughlionsrfc.

Peterborough RUFC U15 Boys are celebrating a pair of East Midlands League 2 wins.

It finished 38-14 against Towcester with Harry Bennett claiming four tries. Jonty Anderson and Alfred Bradbury also touched down with Jonty Faith (3) and Cayden Genovese adding conversions.

The city teenagers also beat Biggleswade 27-20 with tries from Beckett Hawkins, Garry Palmer, Faith and Jake Mansbridge. There was also a penalty try. MEN Lague rugby returns this Saturday.

Fixtures: Northampton Old Scouts v PRUFC, Peterborough Lions v Bourne, Southend Saxons v Oundle, Stamford v Stockwood Park, Towcestrians v Spalding, Saffron Walden v Thorney, Northampton Mens Own v Deepings.

