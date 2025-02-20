Elite rugby union coaching available for young students at Peterborough RUFC

Peterborough RUFC U14 boys

​An elite rugby union coaching programme has been set up at Peterborough RUFC’s Fengate base.

​Advance Academy will run a high performance rugby centre, solely intended for those in state education, in an attempt to increase participation in a sport that is dominated by those in the independent school sector.

These sessions are open to students aged 11–16 who attend local state schools.

It is accessible for all, with cost removed for those who would not normally be able to attend.

The Academy’s mission has always been to ensure cost is never a barrier, something rugby has struggled with in the past.

Weekly sessions (6.30pm-8pm) focusing on skill development and emulating an elite environment start on Monday, February 24 and will run initially for six weeks up to and including March 31.

There is a cost for the six weeks of £49.46, but applications for financial support can be made to [email protected]. Free kit is provided.

The sessions will be non-contact with the Academy instead concentrating on a catch, pass, run policy to ensure the building of strong foundations. Skill development within game scenarios is the top priority.

The Academy is also offering career insight from local and national employers.

The coaches have a depth of playing and coaching experience with some having played in professional environments.

The Academy has worked all across the Uk including in Glasgow and Gloucestershire.

Further information is available by email from [email protected].

A link to the purchase of tickets is here.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/state-school-rugby-development-spring-term-tickets-1094489099359?aff=oddtdtcreator#:~:text=A%20non%2Dprofit%20organisation%20providing,educated%20rugby%20players%20to%20excel.