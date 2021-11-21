Borough too slow to get going and it was costly against the best team in Midlands Division One, but teenage debutant show promise

Rob Jacobs scored a try for Borough at Bedford Athletic.

The match took place on a 4G surface and understandably it took Borough a few minutes to come to terms with Bedford’s pacy style of play.

Despite Borough being well in the contest, Bedford’s clinical finishing saw them take a 17-3 lead into half- time thanks to two converted tries and a penalty. The city side only troubled the scoreboard once thanks to a Byron Van Uden penalty kick.

Borough started the half a lot better, but an unnecessary offload lead to a spilled pass which Bedford jumped on and went onto score their third try.

Encouragingly Borough continued to fight and started to have some success with the returning Sam Crooks, 18 year-old first team debutant Miguel Alves livewire Mooki Tshepo Olebile making inroads.

The visitors finally scored their first try through wing Nic Langton, who was soon joined on the score sheet by fellow wing Robert Jacobs to bring the score to 25-15.

Bedford showed their class however to score another try to leave the final score 32-15.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “We took too long to get into the game and lost it in the first half. Once we realised we could match Bedford it was too late. Full credit to Bedford though as they are by far the best team we have played, but they are definitely beatable.

“We have some issues we have to sort out with our forwards as it’s a recurring theme in terms of our set piece, but it is improving. Our backs are keeping us in games and we need to do better by them.

“It was good though to have Sam Crooks back on the pitch as we need his experience out there, while Miguel Alves had a really good debut game and has a great future ahead of him.”