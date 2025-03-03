A mini-rugby festival at Peterborough Lions was a roaring success, plus Borough boys on fire

Peterborough Lions youngsters are on the attack. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Peterborough Lions have hosted a successful festival of mini-rugby.

​Deepings, Thorney and St. Ives joined the home club at Bretton Park with teams of U7s, U8s, U10/11s and U12s taking part.

The results were unimportant as the aim of the event was to ensure maximum playing opportunities and pitch time for all players, across every age group and from all clubs in attendance, with players regularly rolled on and off.

Lions official Ben Rockliffe organised and ran the event. He said: “It was fantastic to see so many young boys and girls having great fun out on the field and to see a hive of activity around the club once more.

Great commitment at the Peterborough Lions mini-rugby festival. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

"We specifically laid out the pitches and arranged the teams to ensure the games would remain reasonably fast-paced, to maximise the amount of ball time for each player and to increase their involvement levels throughout, which from feedback and my own observations, appeared to work really well.

"The games were played in true rugby spirit with English rugby values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship, clearly on show throughout the morning.

"We will certainly be looking to arrange more of these in the future.”

Any youngsters interested in giving rugby a try can e-mail [email protected] for more details.

BOROUGH BOYS

Peterborough RUFC U15s are one win away from a perfect season in East Midlands League Two.

They made it five wins out of five with a 31-7 win at Huntingdon.

Osker Stocks scored two tries with Harry Bennett, Jonty Anderson and Cayden Genovese also touching down.

Jonty Faith added three conversions for a team who also have a Cambs Cup Final to look forward to.

Borough Under 14s beat Oundle 52-12 in a Waterfall Cup game.

Captain Kian Herring claimed a hat-trick of tries with Alfie and Malley Ainley crossing twice apiece and Harry Rickard once.

George Long (4) and Rickards (2) slotted the conversions and Harry Butcher was named Borough’s man-of-the-match.