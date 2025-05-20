Oundle demolish Huddersfield in Papa Johns Community Cup regional final

Oundle celebrating their triumph

Oundle director of rugby Aly Kachra hailed his club’s progress over the past decade after they romped to victory in the Men’s Regional 1 Championship final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kachra’s outfit ran in seven tries as they downed Huddersfield 52-19 in emphatic fashion in the southwest London sunshine, with fly-half Ben Young – one of the men to cross the whitewash – finishing the match with a 100% record from the tee.

And Kachra, who was a previous Oundle captain, was nearly lost for words when he compared where the club was now with his own playing days. We were at the bottom level of English rugby 11 years ago, and I was captain embarrassingly, he said with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Did I ever dream back then that we would, in one season, win the league at Level 5, get promoted to Level 4, and win the cup? Never! But here we are, and what a place to do it. I am so proud of the guys.

"Some of them have been here all their careers and it is an amazing experience for both those guys and everyone else.I have to say, I am a little bit speechless."

Oundle took control of proceedings through Will Cardall’s try and never ceded momentum from that point onwards. Converted scores from Siosifa Ma’asi and Kieran Frost gave the Northamptonshire-based side a commanding 21-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw Oundle stretch their lead further after Grant Snelling reaped the rewards of a devastating rolling maul, but Huddersfield did not roll over, hitting back through Matty Briggs, who made the most of a defensive error to cross over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young then notched up his team’s fifth try thanks to a lovely one-two in the build-up. Huddersfield responded with their best spell of the match as they scored two tries in quick succession, Max Horsfall among the scorers.

Tom Aviss was the final man to cross the tryline for Oundle before Young completed the scoring, his late penalty taking his team’s points total past the half-century. And with the club’s half centenary next year, Kachra wants to keep pushing the club forward as much as possible, adding: "Where the club is now, I think is exceptional.

"We just want to keep building, and once the boys have had some time off, we will be ready to come back stronger than ever."

For a round up of all the Papa Johns Community Cup Final action and to watch the games back follow @RFU on X or search for #PapaJohnsCommunityCup