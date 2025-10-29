Yaxley ladies went flat out in Fen race to record a dominant set of results, PANVAC just miss the medals in cross country relay

Kayleigh Longfoot.

Yaxley ladies continued their domination of the local distance running scene when winning the team prize and picking up three age group first places in the Fen 10.

Kayleigh Longfoot led the team in, finishing third on the flat and fast 10-mile course just outside Wisbech. She ran a time of 1:04.06.

The veteran Yaxley ladies seem to be getting quicker and quicker and between them they picked up the over 55, over 60 and over 65 prizes.

Ross Loutit clocked 1:13.37 for 12th place. She was comfortably the leading over 60. Zoe Roan was close behind, finishing 13th in 1:14.01. Roan was the winning over 55.

Helen Joyce was the next Yaxley runner home, finishing 17th and third over 40 with a time of 1:14.55 and Sue Ball joined the Yaxley prize winners after clocking 1:25.58 to take the over 65 prize.

Thorney’s Chloe Bedford split the yellow Yaxley wave placing ninth in a time of 1:11.52.

Helpston Harrier George Bailey was the leading local man finishing fourth in a time of 56:52.1. Brian Corleys of Bushfield was five seconds further back in fifth.

Yaxley had three men in the top 20, with Darren Hillier the first of the trio placing seventh in 59:14.3. Craig Bradley was 11th with a 1:01.13 clocking with Connor Cylkowski 18th in 1:02.54.

Werrington Joggers Paul Halford crossed the line in eighth place with a time of 1:00.23. Finishing in the top 10 Halford could reasonably have expected to be the first over 50, but that honour went to Corleys.

One Werrington man who won his age group was Miguel Cann. Cann finished 24th overall and first over 60 with a time of 1:03.45.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC Over 45 men’s team finished fifth in the British Masters Cross Country Relays at West Park in Long Eaton.

Though the team finished outside the medals, there were a couple of standout individual performances from Simon Fell and Dan Lewis.

Fell handed over in second place after the first leg, while Lewis took the team into the lead running the fastest time of all the third leg runners.

The remaining team members, Andrew Stowe, Malcolm Tuff and Richard Moulton all ran well, but PANVAC just missed out on national medals.

The club also fielded an over 35 team who finished 13th out of 22 clubs.

Jimmy Adams was the seventh quickest runner on leg two, and he received good support from Ollie Mason, Kyle Tombleson, Sean Beard and Dave Knighton.