World Championship gold medal for the Gunthorpe gymnast

Jake Jarman (right) and Luke Whitehouse celebrate a World Championship 1-2 in Indonesia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images).

Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman has won his second World Gymnastics gold medal

The 23 year-old led a Great Britain 1-2 in the Floor competition in Jakarta, Indonesia as compatriot Luke Whitehouse claimed the silver medal.

Jarman, who took the bronze medal in the Floor event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finished top with a score of 14.866.

Whitehouse scored 14.666 to secure his first medal at a World Championships. Olympic champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines rounded off the podium, taking bronze with 14.533.

Jake Jarman celebrates his Floor gold medal at the World Championships in Indonesia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Jarman didn’t qualify for any other individual apparatus final so failed to defend his vault title.

The previous world floor champion, Israel's Artem Dolgopyat, could not compete following Indonesia's decision to not grant visas to the Israel team because of the country's military offensive in Gaza.

Jarman won a World Championship gold on the Vault in Antwerp, Belgium in 2023. The Huntingdon Gym Club member has also won four European Championship gold medals, and four Commonwealth gold medals.

