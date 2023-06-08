East Anglian meeting action at the Embankment – the junior 600m race in full flow. Photo: David Lowndes.

The men and women dominated their competitions, and with all six junior age groups placing second or third, it was a highly successful day for PANVAC, although arch rivals Hunts AC narrowly pipped them to overall victory in the six-team contest.

Jack Wheatley won the under-17s 100m in a time of 11.4 along with the 200m and 100m hurdles. Edie Twell and Sienna Slater shared four sprint wins between them in the U17s girls competition. U20 Evie Odlin ran a 59.5 PB while winning the senior 400m, with sister Ellie winning the B race in a time of 61.3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Marsh was first over the line in the 100m hurdles. She also won the long jump, B high jump and B 100m to give her an impressive four victories. Holly Aslin won the 100m in a time of 12.4 with a winning margin of nearly two seconds. Aslin also won the long jump.

800m action from the East Anglian meeting at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

The versatile Louise Hirst was first in the high jump with a 1.46m clearance, and was also number one in the triple jump and B javelin. Andrea Jenkins was her usual successful self, winning three throwing events.

Benjamin Ball clocked 11.4 when winning the senior men's 100m, with B event winner James Marsh just one tenth of a second slower. Ball also won the 200m with Marsh first in the 400m.

Rohan Hadfield was first in the B high and long jumps while Dave Bush and Simon Achurch dominated the throws with five wins between them. U13 Sophie Aslin was first in the javelin and B long jump with Jake McDonald winning the U13s shot and B 800m. A time of 13.2 earned Charlotte Smith first place in the U15s 100m. Smith also won the long jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawson Capes threw a 16.55m shot and a 43.09m discus to remain the UK's number one ranked U15 in both.

Louie Hemming in 900m action for PANVAC. Photo: David Lowndes.

THE Watford Open Meeting was a success for several of PANVAC's young middle-distance stars. U20 Seb Beedell ran a personal best of 4:00.56 in the 1,500m with another U20, Lottie Hemmings, also getting a PB with 5:07.00. Louie Hemmings got a 3,000m PB in 9:41.20.

U15 Lewis Legge finished second in his 1,500m (4:41.18), while Ted Ash was within two seconds of his fastest 1,500m time (4:11.63).