Why Peterborough Sports boss believes his side can keep climbing the table

Peterborough Sports manager Phil Brown after victory over Chorley. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports manager Phil Brown is confident his side have the quality, stature and nous to continue climbing the National North League table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports beat 10-man Chorley 2-1 at PIMS Park on Saturday to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Cracking goals from Luca Miller and Dan Jarvis ensured the city side jumped outside the relegation zone ahead of a tough Tuesday night trip to Macclesfield, the first of three away games in a row.

Brown gave a debut to Sports’ latest Saturday signing, former Wycombe Wanderers and Aberdeen centre-back Anthony Stewart, yesterday. Stewart (33) was a star of ‘The Chairboys’ League One promotion-winning team of the 2019-20 season when he scored in a 2-1 play-off final win over Oxford United at Wembley. He was most recently at lower level Kettering Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports are now carrying a big squad, but experienced men Connor Wood and Elliott Whitehouse are unavailable for the Tuesday trip. Whitehouse is on loan from Macclesfield so is ineligible, while Wood’s appeal over a red card at Southport last Tuesday has failed and he must serve a two-game ban. Wood claimed he was sent off for calling the referee ‘a sausage.’

"We have a nice blend to the squad now,” Brown told Peterborough Community Radio. “We have the stature, the quality and the nous to win games. We showed that against Chorley as we scored two great goals and saw the game out well enough. They had 10 men for the second-half, but as we proved at Southport, it can be hard to beat a depleted side, especially one with Chorley’s gameplan of throwing set-pieces into the penalty area.

"We had round pegs in round holes for this game which is probably why we won. Anthony certainly played his part for someone who hadn’t been playing at Kettering.

"We are playing with some confidence. We are also understanding what it takes to win a game of football. We showed, blood, sweat, energy and, most importantly of all, plenty of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was delighted for Luca to get another goal. He showed enough in 10-15 minutes at Southport to tell me he deserved to start in this game. He has an aura about him and gives defenders different problems. He scored another quality goal.

"And Dan has really stepped up his role as captain. He’s running 12.5 kilometres a game and scoring great goals.”

Brown did admit he’s likely to try and move some players on soon. to reduced the squad to a more manageable level.