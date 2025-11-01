Peterborough Sports escape the relegation zone after completing back-to-back wins for the first time this season

Peterborough Sports celebrate the winning goal from Dan Jarvis (left). Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports are out of the National League North relegation zone after completing back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The city side beat Chorley for the first time in the club’s history, 2-1 at PIMS Park on Saturday, despite failing to convert a first-half penalty. Luca Miller scored for the second game in a row for Sports with captain Dan Jarvis striking a spectacular winning goal two minutes into the second-half against opponents who had been reduced to 10 men in the incident which led to the first-half spot-kick.

Miller struck early after Mustapha Carayol blocked an attempted clearance with the ball falling kindly for Miller who nonetheless finished expertly. This boosted Sports as Kaine Felix promptly tested visiting ‘keeper Matt Urwin before Carayol curled narrowly wide after a neat one-two with Sam Straughan-Brown.

But Chorley improved slowly and then levelled just before the half hour mark when Tom Carr curled a shot through a busy box and into the corner.

Sports should have re-gathered the lead in first-half injury time when Felix went round Urwin only to see his shot handled off the line by defender Adam Henley who was promptly sent off. Urwin then saved Ben Beresford’s spot-kick, but two minutes after the re-start Sports did go back in front when Jarvis smashed a 20-yarder into the top corner.

Sports were pretty comfortable for the rest of the game apart from when Mark Ellis hit the crossbar from a corner. Home ‘keeper Peter Crook did get down well to save one free-kick, but Felix, Miller and Marcel Oakley all went close at the other end.

Sports will attempt to complete a hat-trick of wins by winning a tough game at Macclesfield Town on Tuesday (November 4 ).

Sports: Crook, Oakley, Fox, Stewart, Wood, Jarvis (sub 84 mins, Whitehouse), Straughan-Brown (sub 65 mins, Davies), Carayol (sub 68 mins, Coulthirst), Miller (sub 76 mins, McLintock), Felix, Beresford. Unused Subs: Edwards, Powell, Booth.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson (sub 77 mins, Walker), Sampson (sub 59 mins, Ibbitson), Carr, Clarke, Summerfield (sub 74 mins, Lalkovic), Weaver (sub 70 mins, Moore), O’Kane (sub 81 mins, Nolan), Pratt. Unused Subs: Smith, Bird.

Attendance: 248