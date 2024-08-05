Whittlesey Manor retain a trophy and Yaxley win an inaugural competition

Whittlesey Manor captain Michael Humphreys receives the Albert Rowlett Cup from Peterborough League president Brian Hitchins

​Whittlesey Manor retained the Peterborough League's Albert Rowlett Cup with a convincing 75-33 victory over Crowland at the Peterborough & District club.

​And Yaxley were also comfortable winners of the first-ever Rowlett Plate, a competition introduced for opening round losers, as they defeated West Ward 59-39 at the same venue.

Both Whittlesey Manor A and Yaxley are again in action tomorrow (Friday) when the Peterborough League's Munday Shield draws to a conclusion at Wittering (6.00pm start).

Whittlesey Manor A will seek a quickfire trophy double as they defend the title against City of Peterborough Molins A, while Yaxley are again in Plate action, against City of Peterborough City.

Yaxley captain Mike Gordon is presented with the Rowlett Plate award by Peterborough League president Brian Hitchins.

ROWLETT CUP FINAL

Whittlesey Manor 75, Crowland 33 (Whittlesey Manor rinks first): Stuart Agger, Mick Linnell, Peter Brown beat, Sally Albany, Frank Hall, Dennis Cottom 24-16; Michael Humphreys, Graham Agger, John Earl beat Karen & Mick Porter, Andrew Grief 24-10; Roger Stevens, Zack Brown, Roger Martin beat Veina Slater, John Dexter, Lindsay Horsman 27-7.

ROWLETT PLATE FINAL

Yaxley 55, West Ward 39 (Yaxley rinks first): Reggie Boardman, Michael Randall, Andrew Cooper beat Chris Simpson, Chrissy Richards, John Steel 22-12; Luke, Karen & Roy Mercer beat Steve Johnson, Brian Swann and Richard Day 18-15; William Marchant, Marlene Osborne, Peter Marchant beat Martin Godhard, Simon & Ken Irwin 19-12.