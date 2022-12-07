Vicki victorious at national boxing awards night

Vicki Baker with her national coaching award.

Vicki was named England Boxing Coach of the Year and collected her award at Leigh Leisure Centre.

She has been coaching since 2013 and is the first and only level 2 England Boxing coach in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki got into coaching as a result of a family conversation about setting up a club in Peterborough, to divert young people away from crime and disorder.

She set up Asian female boxing sessions in partnership with Community First and won a Living Sport award for the success of this project.

Vicki was selected by England Boxing to be on the Women’s coach development course which has given her opportunities to coach in Sheffield (home of GB boxing) where she coaches those on the talent pathway.

The programme is leading to a change in boxing, a sport that is still male dominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki has coached and been an integral part of the training camps for all the club’s national champions and continues to develop them. Vicki also structures and coordinates the club’s squad running schedule which takes our elite fighters to the next level.