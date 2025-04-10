Two big BMX wins for World number four Jess, double international gold for city table tennis stars, plus the latest local sports news from bowls, snooker, darts and golf

Jess Marriott in Manchester.

Jess Marriott won two BMX National Series events in Manchester.

The current world female 15 number four from the Peterborough BMX Club competed up an age group to test herself at the National Cycling Centre and won on both days of a competitive weekend.

Other city racers to go well included Krystian Garbarczyk who made the A final on both days in a fiercely contested male 9s category, finishing 7th on both occasions. Layla Dixon took eighth place on both days in the female 9s class while her father Dylan Dixon took 7th in the (veterans 40+) class on both days. Ollie Todd and Lee Carrick unfortunately crashed out of the action across the weekend The next stop for the city club is is round 2 of the BMX East Summer series in Braintree on Sunday.

TABLE TENNIS Archway Table Tennis Club stars Jayden Chen and Cindy Xiao won gold medals at the Home International Primary Schools Championship in Cardiff.

Jayden Chen (left) and Cindy XIao.

Chen, who attends Norwood Primary School and Xiao, who is a Castor C of E Primary School pupil, won individual golds as well as team golds with both England teams remaining unbeaten throughout the competition.

BOWLS Northants bid to win the English Bowling Federation's Eversley Trophy at Lincoln on Sunday for a third year in a row. Seven counties will be involved in the double rink competition for county officers and executives. Martyn Dolby who led the team to both wins as county president will again be leading the team as immediate past president, writes Melvyn Beck.

Northants team: Martyn Dolby, Graham Agger, Andy Cox, Simon Law, Ally McNaughton and Bob Warters.

Nicky Brett's over 50 triple were beaten in the quarter-finals of the English national indoor finals at Nottingham, and Tony Scarr's Stamford quartet lost in the last 16 of the over 60 fours.

RIP Daphne

Daphne Kew, a life member and former president of the Northants Women's Bowling Federation, has died at the age of 92. She was a prominent member of the Peterborough & District club for many years along with late husband Eric, which included the role of secretary.

The funeral service takes place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday, April 23 at 11.30am.

GOLF

Latest results from the local clubs…

Elton Furze

Men: Beat Whittlebury Park 3-2 in Hollingsworth League: Craig Harbisher/John Mackle won 2&1; Simon Roe/Kieran Pauley won 5&4; Sean Evans/Dave Bridges won 3&2; Matt Deegan/Darren Hunt lost 4&2; Ash Anthony/Will Hardy lost 3&1.

Ladies: Ross Trophy Stableford: 1 Barbara Stone, 2 Georgina Matthews, 3 Sarah Wade.

Seniors: 3 Ball Alliance: 1: A. Anderson/D Smith/J Gibson; 2 V Brown/J Mackle/I Simpson; 3 M Graham/G Hodson/C Caffyn.

Yellow Medal Qualifier: Div 1: 1 Gareth Voyle, 2 Steve Albutt, 3 Ken Huntly. Div 2: 1 Andy Anderson, 2 Philip Nuttall, 3 Chris Caffyn. Div 3: 1 John Harrison, 2 Ian Hendry, 3 Dave Clarke.

Lost match to Cambridge Meridian 4-2: Roger Mayhew/David Riley won 1 up; Ken Huntly/David Rawson lost 4&3; Vernon Brown/Gary Hodson lost 2 down; John Gibson/David Tansley lost 2 down; Steve Mansfield/Ian Simpson won 2 up; David Smith/Mike Blamire lost 1 down.

Milton

Ladies: Medal (April 1) : Div One: 1 Carol Dunn nett 68, 2 Anne Dewhurst 69. Div Two: 1 Jen Edwards nett 68, 2 Sandra Stout 71. Medal (April 6): 1 Ann Nicholls nett 69, 2 Elaine Mankelow 72.

Nene Park

Ladies: Queen Mother Cup OM: Div One: 1 Caroline Hall 37pts, 2 Ann Hawkins 37, 3 Cath Hunt 35. Div Two: 1 Jenny Walters 37pts, 2 Helen Biggs 36, 3 Carole Alban 35.

Seniors: Medal OM: 1 Phil Norman 81/68, 2 Alan Hulbert 78/70, 3 Brian Woolley 100/71.

Team stableford TW: 1 John Wood/Kev Hawkins/Bob Morris 80pts; 2 Robert Gooding/Andrew Parker/Graham Murthwaite 77; 3 3rd Bob Stamper/Ivor Knighton/Joe McIntyre 76.

Mixed: Captains Drive In Texas Scramble TW: 1 Steve Holland/Chris Orr/Stacey Bell nett 59, 2 Alastair Barrett/Gary Scotcher/Lynda Barrett 60, 3 Kevin Hawkins/Nigel Richards/Ann Hawkins 60.

DARTS

Opening results from the Peterborough Mixed Pairs League: Boulevard Bail Bonds 1, Boule B 5; Boulevard Believers 2, Farcet 4.

High scores: Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 125, 100; John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140, 125, 100; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 140, 100 x 2; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 100; Amelia Milton (Boule B) 127; Janet Evans (Boulevard Believers) 125; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 108;Jeff Powe (Farcet) 106; Reece Currie (Boule B) 101.

Ladies Clubs League

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P19 28pts, 2 Parkway P19 24pts, 3 YRBL P19 24pts, 4 PSL P18 22pts, 5 Boulevard C P18 22pts, 6 Boulevard A P19 14pts, 7 Boulevard D P18 0pts.

Results: Boulevard D 3, PSL 4; Parkway 3, Boulevard A 4; Boulevard B 4, YRBL 3.

High scores: 134 S. Skinner (YRBL), 128 C. McKay (Boulevard C).

SNOOKER Pre-tournament favourite Harvey Chandler defeated Southend's Matt Glasby 2-1 to win snooker's Champions Trophy at the Court Club, Bretton. Chandler battled back from 0-2 down to survive his first round encounter with Russell Huxter 3-2 before sealing wins over Neil Dowlman (3-0) and reigning Masters Cup and Six Reds champion Paul Sparrow 3-1 in the semi-finals.

It was the Northamptonshire star's third Legends Tour title to add to his previous two Shoot-Out crowns. Finalist Glasby scored well throughout the day, collecting £225 as runner-up and also the £20 highest break prize for his excellent 105 clearance during his last-four victory over Warrington's Josh Thomond. The tour returns in September when Paul Sparrow will be defending the Masters Cup title that he won last year.