Triathlete Tom will again compete against the cream of the country's top young performers

PACTRAC junior Tom Hughes will again be mixing it with elite triathlon runners this season.

All athletes with aspirations to race in the Super Series had to attend the weekend event with the results setting the order of entry for the next races. The assessments included a 400m swim time-trial at the University of Nottingham followed by a combined bike (6.25 miles) and run (1.5 miles) at the new venue of Kendrew Barracks, Cottesmore. Hughes competed in all 6 events last year in the Youth A Category, finishing 37th overall. This year, and now in the Youth B Category, he can take part in 8 events, with the next round in Llanelli in May. Fifty of the country’s top 16-17 year old athletes took part over the weekend with Hughes finishing 23rd in the swim in 4:40, just 29 seconds behind the leader. Hughes was the 6th fastest (17.20) on the bike section moving him up to fourth overall, but with competitors all around him for the short and fast run, he finished 11th overall in a total time of 30.31. He ran the 1.5 miles in 8.31.