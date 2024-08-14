The distance Chris covered in a 24 hour cycle race to claim a second place finish
Only 40 of the 52 starters completed the race organised by The Mersey Roads Club.
Shaw covered 396.98 miles which earned him second place in the veterans standard awards for exceeding his age graded target distance by the largest amount. He was 18th overall.
The Fenland Clarion Bluebell 10-mile time trial was won by SimonPitchford in 25:14 followed by Karl Grundy (25.57) and DavidO'Brien (26:56). Top lady was Lindsay Clarke (29.13) ahead of Sarah Bentley (31.13) and Barbara Gunn (37.30).
Other times: David Hallam (27:37), Paul Asplin (28:02), Gareth May (28:50), Marco Cipriani (29:51) and Steve Clarke (31:01).
Fenland CC results in the seventh round of eight in the NDCA Series, a 10-mile event hosted by Kettering CC, were Simon Pitchford (23:13), Steve Skelhon (25:03), David Hallam (26:20) & Ian Aunger (27:45).
PETERBOROUGH CC
Kevin Hobbs won the club’s penultimate 10-mile time trial of the season in 22:34 followed by Matt Garfield (23:12), Mark Tomlinson (24:49), Phil Jones (26:00) and Dan Hutchinson (31:27).