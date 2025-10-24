Super silver for Izzy and a battling bronze for Westley in National boxing event

Izzay Coston and friends celebrate a super silver medal win.

Izzy Coston of the city’s Wolves Den Boxing Club won a super silver medal in the National Development competition.

But there was a tinge of regret as many onlookers felt the final in Kettering was waved off too early by the referee after Coston took two heavy blows in the final round. The city star was well on top at the time having won the opening two rounds comfortably against Courtney George from the Repton Boxing Club.

Coston, her corner and supporters were stunned when the fight was halted, but a silver still represented a huge achievement.

Coston had won her semi-final in rapid time. She flew across the ring at the first bell and unleashed a barrage of punches which forced opponent Dayna Moore to take a standing count. The fight continued only for Coston to throw a devastating three-punch combination, finishing with a left hook, that ended the fight less than a minute after it had started.

Westley Smith with his bronze medal

The city club’s Westley Smith was also in action on finals weekend in Kettering. He approached his semi-final in good form having won his three previous fights, but he was up against a powerful opponent in Joshua Miller from the North East.

The opening round was cagey, but Westley edged it before Miller, an undefeated, aggressive southpaw, upped his pace, eventually forcing a final round stoppage. Miller went on to win the final with Smith collecting a creditable bronze medal.

Smith now heads for the ‘King of the Ring’ event in Sweden at the end of the month.