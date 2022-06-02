Struggling Peterborough Panthers riders need to pick up the pace immediately as transfer window is about to open

Ulrich Ostergaard (leader) desperately needs some race wins.

Panthers host Wolverhampton at the East of England Arena tonight (Thursday) bottom of the table with no points on the board – leaving them seven points adrift of their nearest rivals.

Admittedly three of their four fixtures so far have been away from home, but having been pummelled by Belle Vue in their only Showground outing in the league, getting back to some kind of form is now a matter of urgency.

Boss Rob Lyon has politely declined to discuss the possibility of team changes, but the transfer window opens after tonight’s fifth fixture, and a short league season of 20 matches can quickly run away.

Problems at King’s Lynn on Monday included a second successive scoreless Premiership return for Ulrich Ostergaard, who is yet to win a race in the league this season, a statistic which also applies to skipper Scott Nicholls who scored just one at the Adrian Flux Area which came when Richie Worrall fell in Heat 11.

Lyon said: “I’m not going to commit to anything like that (team changes) at this stage.

“What we need to do is get a confidence boosting win, three points on the board and take it from there.“It was a difficult night for those two boys (Ostergaard and Nicholls) on Monday, and we need to get this thing on the road now.

“We’ve got to win against Wolverhampton and see if we can get this monkey off our back.“We just need a few more points to turn it around, but it’s easier said than done.”

Wolves will arrive tonight on a high after a thumping home win over Sheffield on Monday, wrecking the Tigers’ 100 per cent start to the league campaign.

The Monmore side havereturned to full strength with Showground specialist Ryan Douglas and Rising Star youngster Leon Flint back from injury, and Panthers will need a far better all-round display if they are to recapture the memories of last year’s play-off semi-final when they eliminated the Monmore side after a dramatic tie.