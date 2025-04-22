Sports round-up: England calls for City hockey players and a hole-in-one for former Peterborough United star, plus the latest boxing and darts news

David Riley in action for Posh.

City of Peterborough Hockey Club stars Gareth Andrew and Adam Drake have been selected to play for England at the European Masters Hockey Championships in Valencia, Spain.

Andrew, who has enjoyed a prolific goal-scoring season for his club first XI as they romped to the East Premier Division title, is in the Over 40s squad, while Drake, a regular winner of gold and silver medals at major tournaments, is in the Over 50s squad.

The tournament runs from May 23 to June 1.

GOLF

Adam Drake in hockey action for England.

Former Posh star David Riley struck a hole in one at the par three 15th hole at Orton Meadows on his way to winning Division One of the Falls Trophy. It was the first ace of his golfing career.

Striker Riley, who also played for Nottingham Forest, made 124 appearances for Posh scoring 31 goals in two spells at the club in 1987-88 and then from 1989-1992. He was a member of back-to-back promotion squads under legendary manager Chris Turner in his second spell.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

2-Ball Texas Scramble: 1 B. Uckermann/M. Taylor, 2 A. Milsom/J. Butler, 3 T. Crighton/E.Johnson.

April Medal: 1 Jane Ross, 2 Anne Milsom, 3 Elizabeth Johnson.

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Heather Bayliss/Trish Whittamore 83pts.

Roll-up Medal: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Karen Mason, 3 Sue Pawson.

Elton ‘Masters’: 1 Jacquiline Butler, 2 Suzanne Jones, 3 Anne Milsom.

9 & 18 hole Eclectic: 9-Hole 1 Margaret Seed. 18-hole 1 Georgina Matthews.

Casualty Fun Competition: 1 Anne Milsom/Anne Blagden/Anne Wood/Mel Steel.

Men

April Medal: 1 Simon Peck, 2 Darren Broom, 3 Mick Murphy.

Roll-up Medal: 1 Jonathon Page, 2 Ian Simpson, 3 Tony Littlefair.

Elron ‘Masters’: 1 Neil Pope, 2 Paul Davies, 3 Ashley Fisher.

Seniors

Scramble qualifier: 1 D.Crossland/R.Spratt/V.Brown, 2 B.Odedra/P.Bolden/P.Davey, 3 S.Drury/A.Edwards/D.Clarke.

White Tee Stableford: Division One: 1 David Smith, 2 Ian Simpson, 3 David Pope. Division Two: 1 Ken Huntly, 2 Chris Caffyn. 3 Pasquale Ambrosio.

Division Three: 1 Allen Edwards, 2 William Livingstone, 3 John Harrison.

NENE PARK

Men

AFH OOM Monthly Medal: Division One: 1 Gary Geddis 81/69, 2 Greg Kaczmarczyk 80/70, 3 Adrian Cox 79/70. Division Two: 1 Zac Rolt 89/67, 2 Steven Savage 90/68, 3 Tom Whittle 84/70.

Seniors

April Stableford TW: Division One: 1 Paul Wright 35pts, 2 Tom Whittle 34, 3 Doug Robertson 34. Division Two: 1 Richard Elliott 37pts, 2 Gary Haynes 34, 3 Keith Topping 34.

Mixed

Falls Trophy OM: Division One: 1 Dave Riley 41pts, 2 Steve Butler 39, 3 Greg Kaczmarczyk 39. Division Two: 1 Darren Herbert 40pts, 2 Peter Bick 39, 3 Joe Pearson 37.

DARTS

Club Mixed Pairs League

Latest results: Apple Cart 0, Boulevard Believers 6; Farcet 3, Boulevard Bail Bonds 2.

High scores: John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140 x 2, 100; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 134; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 120; Lewis Walker (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140; Kerri Yeomans (Boulevard Believers) 133; Tony Keen (Boulevard Believers) 132; Kevin Eldred (Farcet) 123, 100 x 2; Trevor Bailey (Boulevard Believers) 121; Ian Swift (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 101, 100 x 2.