Six of the best medals for HAITO Karate Club students from their first awayday event

Medal winners from HAITO Karate Club including Kotryna Skiba (front row, left) and Jacob Barker (front row, right).

Young Jacob Barker struck gold in a kata tournament in Canterbury.

Barker was one of several students from the progressive HAITO Karate Club to take part in their first event away from home.

The local club competed against top clubs from all over the South of England and returned with one gold medal, 5 silver medals and a 4th place finish for Rebeka Pulina.

The silver medalists were Kotryna Skiba, Dominika Dubiel, Mija Oneil, Calvin Schelts and Sensei Gabija Kalinauskaite

Sensei Kalinauskaite said: “The team showed incredible skill, spirit, and determination, earning multiple medals and making a strong impression on the judges and spectators alike.

"This event marks an important milestone for HAITO Karate, as it was our first time participating in an external tournament after extensive training and preparation. The performances were a testament, not only to their hard work, but also to the high-quality instruction and positive community spirit nurtured within the club.”

HAITO Karate is based at Unit 3, Wharf Road Industrial Estate, Wharf Rd, Woodston, Peterborough PE2 9PS.