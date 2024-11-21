Mark Wildman (left) with Alex Higgins.

Peterborough snooker and billiards legend Mark Wildman has passed away aged 88.

Wildman was World Billiards Champion in 1984 after beating Aussie legend Eddie Charlton in the final. He had twice previously been runner-up in 1980 and 1982.

According to the World Snooker Tour, Wildman made snooker history with the first televised century in 1960 and turned professional in 1979.

Wildman qualified for the World Championship in 1983 and reached a high of 21 in the world rankings before retiring in 1991. He served the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) in numerous roles and was chairman from 1999 to 2001. He also worked as a TV commentator.

Mark Wildman (left) with local snooker player Jason Smith.

Wildman was a long-time resident of Peterborough before spending his final years in Spain. He had battled bravely against illness for many years.

Shaun Murphy, WPBSA players’ chairman, said: 'It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mark Wildman, who was a great personal friend of mine and former WPBSA chairman. As a former world billiards champion, the knowledge he gave me was second to none and he played a vital role in my early life as a snooker player.'

Born in 1936, Wildman was an exceptional junior billiards player. He won the British Under 16 Championship in 1951, and the British Under 19 title in 1952 and 1953. In 1968, he won the English Amateur Billiards Championship, beating Clive Everton in the final.

In snooker Wildman was 1952 British Boys Champion and 1954 British Junior Champion. After turning professional he reached the last 16 of the UK Championship the following year. In 1983 he made it to the Crucible, and led Terry Griffiths 8-7 in the first round, but lost 10-8. A year later, Wildman knocked out John Virgo, Silvino Francisco, and Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Lada Classic.

After retirement he owned the Raunds Cuesports Club in Wellingborough, where future World Champion Murphy developed his skills.

Another former World champion Ken Doherty said: “I remember listening to Mark commentate when I was a kid. He had a beautiful voice. He was so eloquent and his delivery was always perfect. He had a great love of snooker and billiards and he knew the games inside out. He engaged in every part of the sport including coaching. He will be sadly missed.”