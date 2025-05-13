Podium finish for Maxey motorsport ace at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.

Alfie Garford with his latest trophy haul. Photo Danny Dzenis.

Teenage Maxey motorsport ace Alfie Garford overcame a tricky start to his weekend to claim a podium finish in the second round of the Mini Challenge Trophy at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.

Garford and his team struggled to find pace in the test sessions, but lengthy hard work corrected the issue in time for a ninth place finish in race one. The local lad had started eighth on the grid and moved up to fifth at one point in a tightly contested race.

But he took confidence from a spirited display into race two. Starting 9th on the grid, Garford delivered one of the drives of the day. He worked his way through the field with a series of impressive moves – lunging, defending, and attacking lap after lap. Position by position, he picked off the competition, eventually crossing the line in a superb 2nd place and the chance to celebrate on the podium in front of a huge crowd. On top of that, he was also crowned ‘Top Rookie’ to add another trophy to his collection.

Garford started eighth in race three and that’s where he finished after another closely-fought race, but the weekend points he amassed moved him up to third in the overall standings.

Round three in the series takes place at Thruxton on June 7/8. The action will be screened live on ITV 4.