Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman insists he couldn’t be happier even though he had to settle for a bronze medal in the Floor Exercise Final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 22 year-old from Gunthorpe went into the final as one of the favourites for gold on the back of finishing top in the qualifying event.

Jarman delivered another strong score of 14.933 after taking on a tough routine, but he couldn’t overhaul gold medal winner Carlos Yulo of the Philippines (15.000) or silver medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (14.966) in a high-class final.

Jake Jarman (right) on the Olympic podium in Paris. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But it was still a career best achievement in this discipline and a first Olympic medal was all that mattered to Jarman.

"I'm lost for words to be honest,” Jarman said. “This medal means everything to me. I've had a lot of people in my life who helped me to get where I am today. I couldn't do it without the support they gave to me. I hope I made a lot of people proud. Honestly, I couldn't be happier.

"I know I went into the final after winning qualifying, but to be honest I told myself I'm not a European Champion on the floor and I’m not a World Champion on floor. I've only got one European bronze medal on floor, so statistically I've not got the best success rate in this discipline and that kind of helped me to put my expectations down."I just said to myself, just do the best you can. Especially after seeing there were two ridiculously high scores up first. I knew it was going to be insanely hard. I just wanted to enjoy it, do the best I could. Whatever happens, happens. I did that and it worked, so I can't be any prouder of myself."

Jarman has another shot at an Olympic medal in the Vault Final on Sunday (from 3.24pm). He is the reigning World Champion on that piece of apparatus.

Jarman is a member of Huntingdon Gym Club. His coach Ben Howells was with him in Paris. Another Peterborough Olympic medal-winning gymnast Louis Smith also trained at the Huntingdon club.