Peterborough’s Jake Jarman has claimed a brilliant bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The gymnast from Gunthorpe delivered an outstanding routine in the Floor Exercise Final on Saturday to post an impressive score of 14.933, just down on the 14.966 he managed when topping the charts in qualification.

His final score would have won gold in many previous Olympic Floor Finals but he was pipped by winner Carlos Yulo of the Philippines (15.000) and the 2020 champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (14.966) who took silver.

Jarman went sixth of the eight finalists and moved into third place with a superb execution of a difficult routine. GB teammate Luke Whitehouse, the reigning European Floor champion, looked to have performed brilliantly as well, but, to the surprise of many watching, he could only finish sixth.

Jake Jarman (right) on the podium after winning a bronze medal in the Olympic Floor Final in Paris Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Jarman has now completed a set of medals at every Major Championship – Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic – and has another chance of gold on Sunday when he tackles the Vault Final (from 3.24pm). Jarman (22) is the reigning World Champion on the vault.