Peterborough Tennis Club crown champions for 2022
Felix Beech and Iva Taylor have been crowned Peterborough Tennis Club’s champions for 2022.
Beech beat Alex Parker 6-2, 6-4 in the men’s final with Taylor beating Thomasina Boothman 6-0,6-1.
The championship had involved 13 players, 173 matches, 296 sets, 2439 games - all completed in 87 days.
Other champions were: Mixed Doubles - Mark Ormston + Iva Taylor W/O; Ladies Doubles - Pippa Callow + Jennifer Duffy W/O; Mens Doubles - James Lewis/ Laurence Maynard bt Felix Beech/ Wayne Humphreys 1-6,6-2,10-5.
Mixed O45 Doubles - Andy Stanley/Suzanne Digby bt Marcin Pachniak/Harshida Kanabar 6-0,6-2; Ladies O45 Doubles - Suzanne Digby/Nicky Keir bt Ros Lambert/ Lisa Ventour.
Mens O45 Doubles - Wayne Humphreys/Colin Pummell bt Andy Clamp/Andy Stanley 6-2,4-6,11-9; 18&u Singles -Louis Anderson bt Arjun Madhaven 6-1; 14&u Singles - Arjun bt Joshua Toudose 4-0
Men's Singles Plate - Wayne Humphreys; Ladies Singles Plate - Harshida Kanabar; Mixed Doubles Plate - George Green/ Jen Duffy; Ladies Doubles Plate - Judy Dallas/ Alison Hurford.
Mens Doubles Plate - Richard Briggs/ Leo Shead; Mixed O45 Doubles Plate - Simon Youngs/ Shayne Swinscoe; Ladies O45 Doubles Plate - Judy Dallas/ Alison Hurford; Mens O45 Doubles Plate - Marcin Pachniak/ Arimar Rocha.