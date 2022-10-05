News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Tennis Club crown champions for 2022

Felix Beech and Iva Taylor have been crowned Peterborough Tennis Club’s champions for 2022.

By Sports Reporter
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 7:50 am - 1 min read
Competitors at the Peterborough Tennis Club championships at Bretton Gate.
Beech beat Alex Parker 6-2, 6-4 in the men’s final with Taylor beating Thomasina Boothman 6-0,6-1.

The championship had involved 13 players, 173 matches, 296 sets, 2439 games - all completed in 87 days.

Other champions were: Mixed Doubles - Mark Ormston + Iva Taylor W/O; Ladies Doubles - Pippa Callow + Jennifer Duffy W/O; Mens Doubles - James Lewis/ Laurence Maynard bt Felix Beech/ Wayne Humphreys 1-6,6-2,10-5.

Mixed O45 Doubles - Andy Stanley/Suzanne Digby bt Marcin Pachniak/Harshida Kanabar 6-0,6-2; Ladies O45 Doubles - Suzanne Digby/Nicky Keir bt Ros Lambert/ Lisa Ventour.

Mens O45 Doubles - Wayne Humphreys/Colin Pummell bt Andy Clamp/Andy Stanley 6-2,4-6,11-9; 18&u Singles -Louis Anderson bt Arjun Madhaven 6-1; 14&u Singles - Arjun bt Joshua Toudose 4-0

Men's Singles Plate - Wayne Humphreys; Ladies Singles Plate - Harshida Kanabar; Mixed Doubles Plate - George Green/ Jen Duffy; Ladies Doubles Plate - Judy Dallas/ Alison Hurford.

Mens Doubles Plate - Richard Briggs/ Leo Shead; Mixed O45 Doubles Plate - Simon Youngs/ Shayne Swinscoe; Ladies O45 Doubles Plate - Judy Dallas/ Alison Hurford; Mens O45 Doubles Plate - Marcin Pachniak/ Arimar Rocha.