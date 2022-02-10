Peterborough Panthers title-winning hero won’t have to ride through the pain barrier any more, a great opportunity for the club’s ‘rising star’ and Showground volunteers needed

MIchael Palm Toft in action for Peterborough Panthers.

The Danish racer rode through the pain barrier to help the team to the Premiership title in spectacular style in 2021. He was struggling to hang on to the bike and was in considerable pain in every race.

But he gritted his teeth and played his part in a stunning Grand Final win over Belle Vue in front of a huge crowd and a big TV audience last October.

“The fingers have healed up now and I’m almost there,” Palm Toft said. “It’s taken a long time, but just about a month ago I started using my index finger properly again so all is more or less back to normal, apart from my little finger which is a little bit bigger than it used to be!

“I spent the first bit of the off-season resting my fingers, I felt I had to do that.

“I then bought a motocross bike and I’ve been riding that to keep bike fit. Other than that I just spent time with family, while sorting things out for speedway.”

Palm Toft insists he will be ready to go when the season starts in spring as part of a Panthers side who made only one change to the title winners with youngster Ben Basson coming in for the retired Bjarne Pedersen.

Palm Toft added: “Preparation is going really well. I’m working full-time and then plenty of running and mountain biking so I feel really good and ready to go. I have started bike building and finalising a few things with my sponsors which is so important for me.”

**Panthers youngster Jordan Palin has signed a contract with Esbjerg in Denmark. He will race alongside fellow Brit Tai Woffinden - with his home track the venue for the 2022 Speedway Of Nations