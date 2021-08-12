Peterborough Panthers teenager looking to ride the momentum from the best ride of his career into the meeting at King’s Lynn Stars

Jordan Palin in action at Belle Vue. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

Palin beat in-form GB star Dan Bewley in Heat 13 in the ride of his career at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester on Monday to set up a crucial win for his team.

And he wants more of the same in the eagerly awaited derby clash at the Adrian Flux Arena this evening.

“It was a good moment for me of course. I was delighted,” Palin said. “I just made a good start and managed to hold on, I was really happy with that.

“This team is special. Our aim has to be to try and win the league title. We have a great bunch of guys and it’s a real pleasure for me to ride with them. Their experience is unbelievable and the team spirit is fantastic, I love riding with them.

“They are all happy to help. I’m at reserve with Hans Andersen right now and he’s done everything in this sport, but they all try and look after me if I have a bad night.

“I’m feeling super confident now going into the meeting at Lynn, but I know it’s a new day and I have to concentrate and stay focussed on the task in hand.

“Rob Lyon is a calm influence as manager and I’m really feeling good about our chances this season.”

Lyon added: “It was a great all-round team performance at Belle Vue, but Jordan was terrific. His ride in heat 13 was the best of his career so far. We have high hopes for him.”

Lyon has named the same team for King’s Lynn which means operating rider replacement for injury victim Ulrich Ostergaard, while the Stars give a home debut to Ben Barker who joined the club last week.

Barker, who has twice finished on the rostrum in the British Final, has also represented Great Britain in the World Cup.

They have also brought Dane Kasper Andersen back into the side at reserve in a popular move with their supporters.

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Ben Barker, Erik Riss, Lewi Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Connor Mountain, Kasper Andersen.