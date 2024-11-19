Peterborough Panthers Supporters Club host a successful speedway exhibition on Friday

Speedway exhibition.

Peterborough Panthers Supporters’ Club will host a touring exhibition, one based on research in multiple countries, on Friday (November 22, from 7pm).

‘Racing in the East: Transnational Speedway in Cold War East Anglia’ tells the sport’s remarkable Cold War story. It takes place at the Colonel Dane Memorial Hall in Alwalton and entry is free.

The blurb to accompany the invitation states: ‘From East Anglia to Soviet Siberia, the sport fostered interactions between far-flung places. Then, as now, our region relished its role in this transnational sport, as Scandinavian superstars graced its stadiums and Eastern Bloc riders lit up its tracks.

‘East Anglia also served as the entry port for communist-built racing machines that briefly dominated international competition, and sparked unusual sponsorship deals across the Iron Curtain (hence, the Peterborough Skoda Panthers of the 1980s). The touring exhibition underlines East Anglia’s stature in international motorsport and celebrates its elite migrant riders and imported technology.

‘So far, the exhibition has been seen by thousands of visitors across the region, with a launch weekend in central Norwich, temporary installations at Premiership meetings in Ipswich and King’s Lynn, and a detour to the British Motor Museum for the national Speedway Show. It has featured in Speedway Star magazine, the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and on BBC Local Radio.’

The visit to Peterborough comes at a time when the ‘Save Peterborough Speedway campaign’ is engaged in a valiant fight to return the sport to the East of England Showground.