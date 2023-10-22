Ben Basso. Photo: David Lowndes.

Along with Panthers teammates Chris Harris and Vadim Tarasenko, he has a gold medal after their Championship side Glasgow won the league.

The Tigers beat favourites Poole in the Grand Final, but while Panthers’ skipper Harris has already been named in the Scottish team’s 2024 line-up and offered a new contract, both Basso and Tarasenko have been released.

It leaves the popular Danish racer looking for at least one new British club as he decides whether to continue racing in two leagues next year.

Basso said: “I feel like the Premiership has been great this year to have so many top riders returning and Grand Prix stars.

“It has been tougher than the year before. It does make sense for me to stay in the Premiership because the level is higher now.”

The 22-year-old spent two seasons at the East of England Showground on loan from parent club Poole, ironically the team Glasgow best to lift their first league title since 2009.

Basso looked back at his spell in Panthers’ colours. He said: “The season was tough at Peterborough for so many reasons.

“The fixtures didn’t help us. I think we had eight home fixtures in a row.

“I think it would have been better for our confidence and spirit to have away, home, away, home alternating meetings.

“It is what it is. I can’t really tell if it would have made any difference.”

Basso was as upset as any of his Alwalton teammates when the club owner Keith Chapman ruled out a quick replacement for four-times World Champion Nicki Pedersen after he walked out on the club after crashing in the second bend of his first race.

He wasn’t permanently replaced until the Panthers were out of the race for a play-off spot when 2021 world number one Artem Laguta joined after being released by wooden spoon rivals King’s Lynn.

His arrival sparked a results revival and ensured Peterborough didn’t finish bottom of the Premiership for a second successive campaign.

“We got the team that we wanted in the end,” admitted Basso before adding: “But it all just came a bit too late.

“It was hard turning up to every home meeting and knowing it wouldn’t be possible to get into the play-offs.

“If we’d started the season with the team we ended with, we could have won the league. Half that team won the league in the Championship with Glasgow!

“Hopefully Peterborough can be in the Premiership next year as there is still hope I believe.

“I have a love and passion for speedway. I don’t like Wolverhampton as a track, but it hurts to see it go. I love Peterborough and I hope this new consortium can save it because it’s a great club.