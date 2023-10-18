Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​All six are long-time Panthers’ fans and include two former promoters and four of the club’s current major sponsors.

And, should they purchase the club from current owner Keith Chapman, they are committed to keeping Panthers at the East of England Arena.

The club’s lease at the venue expires at the end of October and Showground agents Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) Limited insist it won’t be renewed, even on a yearly contract.

The 'save Peterborough speedway' consortium, clockwise from left, Carl Johnson, Mick Bratley, Michael Tomalin, Dave Hewitt, Andy Fairchild, Josh Hewitt.

If that happens speedway in the city would disappear after 53 years.

The six potential speedway saviours are...

CARL JOHNSON (48)

Current Peterborough promoter and former team manager who has held an official management role since 2014, but has been involved with the club for 49 years as a supporter, rider and official.

Fans at the recent 'Farewell to the Showground' meeting.

His partner Katy is chairperson of the successful Peterborough Supporters’ Club and his eight-year-old son Charlie has been attending from a week-old and had his first taste of racing in an electric bike event at the recent 'Farewell to the Showground' meeting.

MICK BRATLEY (65)

Attended his first Peterborough meeting in 1972, two years after the sport arrived in the city. A former IT Management Consultant and ex-promoter at Peterborough and Birmingham and long-time sponsor and advisor to ex-Panthers’ skipper Hans Andersen.

MICHAEL TOMALIN (54)

CEO of Panther’s major sponsors, Orton-based City Auction Group and Purple Rock, the fastest developing automotive defleet, logistics and remarketing company in the UK and Northern Ireland.

His family have been supporters since Peterborough speedway opened in 1970 and he was taken to his first meeting in 1975 when he was five. Lives in Northern Ireland, but commutes weekly to Peterborough with his company and attempted to buy the club last winter.

ANDY FAIRCHILD (58)

Broking advisor and non-executive director. Educated at the city’s Deacons School and is again living in Peterborough after being away for 20 plus years.

His first meeting was in 1972 and he still names ex-Panthers Brian Clark and Mike Lanham as his favourite riders.

DAVE HEWITT (63)

Lifelong fan who even had a few laps around the Showground track on his own speedway bike as an amateur when he was younger.

Director of Kimbolton-based Kim Systems Limited, leading designers and manufacturers of specialist electrical control systems in the UK.

JOSH HEWITT (32)

Senior Controls Engineer at Kim Systems Limited – current club sponsors of both the Panthers and Ipswich and Redcar rider Danyon Hume.

A lifelong speedway fan having been introduced to the sport by his father Dave and grandfather. A motorcycle trials rider in his spare time.

Consortium spokesman Johnson said: “Before we can do anything, we have to see if we can agree a deal with Mr. Chapman to buy the rights to the Peterborough operating licence and until that happens it is difficult to move forward.

"We are planning to have further talks with him this week.”