Peterborough Panthers star happy the British Final is at a venue that doesn’t suit him! August home fixtures could attract families to the Showground and more entrants in the Ben Fund Bonanza are revealed
Peterborough Panthers star Scott Nicholls has welcomed the news of Belle Vue once again hosting the British Final in 2022.
The National Speedway Stadium will stage the showpiece event on Monday, August 1 and it is again expected to be broadcast live on Eurosport.
It’s a track Nicholls has made clear isn’t suited to him. He had one season there as a Belle Vue rider in 2016.
Nicholls said: “It’s always good to see the big events at the better race tracks in the country and you can’t get any better than the National Speedway stadium. I’d never had a good British Final there until last season when I just missed out on a place in the final as track conditions caught me out after a rain shower.
“To be honest my performance in the play-off final for Peterborough will mean nothing come the British Final this season. I will take confidence from the meeting but it won’t be a big factor on the night. I will go in to the meeting trying to do my best and beat the other 15 riders on the night.”
Meanwhile the Panthers 2022 fixture list shows three home meetings in August which is a welcome boost for the club with availability of the Showground sometimes an issue at that time of year.
Club owner Keith Chapman said: “The fixture list looks great and we’re really looking forward to the summer. It’s great to have those dates at home in August and we really want to spread the word and see a younger generation of supporters coming to the Showground.
“Speedway is such a great family sport so this is a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to bring the younger members of the family.”
And The opening meeting of the season, the Ben Fund Bonanza on Sunday March 27, has added three more riders to the field. Ipswich man Danny King, Wolverhampton’s Sam Masters and Belle Vue’s ex-Panther Charles Wright will line up alongside Panthers stars Nicholls, Jordan Palin and Ulrich Ostergaard.