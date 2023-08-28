Chris Harris will team up with new signing Artem Laguta in tonight's KO Cup semi-final second leg. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Crendon Panthers face a 24-point deficit after a heavy defeat at Foxhall in the first leg way back in May, but their line-up is now substantially different compared to that meeting.

And the shock weekend news of the signing of former World Champion Artem Laguta adds even more spice to the local derby, as his Showground debut will see him go up against the Witches’ all-star top duo of Emil Sayfutdinov and Jason Doyle.

Laguta will be paired with skipper Chris Harris in the line-up, with Vadim Tarasenko and Benjamin Basso combining in the middle-order, while Ben Cook should be a powerful reserve.

Both home clashes with Ipswich this season have provided high entertainment and dramatic action, and Monday could well follow that pattern.

The Witches are on a fine run themselves as they look to gatecrash the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs, whilst a Cup Final place against Sheffield awaits the winners of this tie.

There is one change to the Ipswich line-up with Rising Star Dan Thompson currently sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, and talented teenager Ashton Boughen comes in as a guest.

Panthers manager Rob Lyon said: “We know we need a big performance on Monday to pull that score back against Ipswich, and with their top boys it’s going to be difficult.

“But at least we’ve got a side which appears very strong ourselves now, so although it’s a massive task you never say never.

“First and foremost we have to concentrate on the win, because that’s always good for morale, and then like last week (against Sheffield), the aggregate is something you focus on if you’re in that position to do so.”

PETERBOROUGH: Artem Laguta, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Benjamin Basso, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.