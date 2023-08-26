The city side have handed Laguta a rapid return to British racing after he left King’s Lynn earlier this month.

He comes into the team to replace recent signing Patryk Wojdylo who has had to leave Panthers after running into visa problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wojdylo has been a big success in his last two home matches, and produced a brilliant display in last Monday’s win over Sheffield.

Artem Laguta in Grand Prix action (Photo MIKAEL FRITZON/AFP via Getty Images)

However, he is now no longer available, meaning Panthers had to move quickly ahead of the impending transfer deadline.

Laguta is keen to resume his British career, and will make his first Panthers appearance in the KO Cup semi-final clash with Ipswich at the East of England Arena on Monday (7.30pm).

Panthers team boss Rob Lyon said: “We had a very short period of time to sort something out, and there aren’t a great many riders who want to come in at this late stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Artem very much does and he’s excited to be with us and to finish off the season in the UK. He’s enjoyed racing in the UK so it’s a move that suits both parties.

“It’s ironic that it gives us the sort of line-up that at the start of the season you’d say if it didn’t get in the play-offs you’d eat your hat!

“Now it will probably end up as one of the strongest teams in the league and it will end up near the bottom of the league.

“But we’ve still got the KO Cup to play for, as well as the remaining league matches, and it gives us the chance to have a good send-off.”