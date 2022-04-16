Peterborough Panthers pay tribute to top speedway broadcaster Nigel Pearson who has passed away aged 52

Nigel Pearson

Nigel was a giant of sports media, working in speedway, darts and football. His final domestic speedway commentary was the Panthers’ title triumph against Belle Vue last October. He had covered Panthers for the Peterborough Telegraph for the last two seasons.

Panthers operations manager Dale Allitt said: “I think I can speak for most people when I say numb, sadness and deep sorrow are the feelings I have.

“I’ve known Nige for many, many years as a commentator, a speedway boss, a work colleague through his media company, but most of all a friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nige was the sort of guy who could always put a smile on your face even in the darkest of times. The phone calls where we put the world to rights, or the drinks in a bar or hotel, we’ve always had a laugh.

“Nige’s passion for all the sports he was involved with was infectious, he loved his job, and just last week we were chatting on how he was ‘living the dream’ going round the world doing something he loved.

“Speedway though was a huge passion, and as a sport the void he has left will be impossible to fill. His unique commentary and voice are irreplaceable. Of course, he would be the first to say, ‘C’mon pal, we’ve got a show to do, get on with it...’

“Today the world and the speedway family is a duller place without you Nige. We all will miss you terribly and I personally will miss your words of wisdom and your friendship.

“My thoughts turn to his family, Kerrie and the children were his world and he loved them deeply. I cannot imagine how difficult it is right now for them.

“RIP mate, we will have another pint one day down the road pal.”