Peterborough Panthers out to make some much-needed progress in pairs event

The Crendon Panthers will be represented by Chris Harris and Hans Andersen at the Adrian Flux Arena, with Jordan Jenkins at reserve.Opening rounds at the East of England Arena and then Ipswich have not gone according to plan, with a controversial early disqualification for Andersen at Foxhall proving costly.But with Harris in top form and Andersen also going well on a recent visit to the Norfolk venue, hopes are high that they improve their fortunes in the competition.Manager Rob Lyon said: “We finished last at Peterborough and fifth at Ipswich, so hopefully we can finish fourth or better at Ipswich!“Bomber is riding like an out-and-out No.1, a proper No.1, and we’ve probably not had that since Tofty (Michael Palm Toft) towards the end of last year. He’s just kicked on, and he looks outstanding.“Hans had a good meeting there at the end of May, he scored 12, so hopefully the boys can have a good night.”Supporters making the trip should note that normal King’s Lynn admission prices apply, but there are no pre-sales for this event. The meeting features 15 heats plus a semi-final and final.